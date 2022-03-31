Skip to main content

Miami Heat Back To Their Winning Ways

Heat clinch playoff berth with victory against the Celtics

Last week the Miami Heat were in the middle of a four-game losing streak and had outsiders question if they were a serious title contender. 

Now, things are back to normal. The Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 108-98 Wednesday at TD Garden. After their late-season slump, the Heat have won two straight and clinched a playoff berth

“That’s why I like going through all these kind of games during the regular season,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We had our share of challenges going down the stretch. But what I love about this group is we come in the next day, work at it and really try to get better. Those experiences make you stronger.”

The Celtics had won six of seven games before falling to the Heat. They are now two games behind the Heat for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Both could see each other at one point in the postseason. 

“It definitely gets you ready knowing you could possibly be playing them later on in the playoffs," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. 

Added guard Kyle Lowry, “This is a good win, playing against one of the hottest teams in the NBA."

