Brooklyn Nets At Miami Heat Preview
Game time: 8 p.m., ET
Where: FTX Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat +3.5
VITALS: : The Heat and Nets meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won all three games and with a win, will sweep the series. The Heat has currently won four straight against Brooklyn overall, including four consecutive in Miami. The Heat are 78-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 42-22 in home games and 36-32 in road games. ... For the Heat, Tyler Herro (knee), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Gabe Vince (toe) are out. For the Nets, Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) and Goran Dragić (left knee soreness) are probable. LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip impingement), David Duke Jr. (G League – two-way), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Day’Ron Sharpe (G League assignment) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) are out.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F P.J. Tucker
F Jimmy Butler
NETS
F Kevin Durant
F Kessler Edwards
C Andre Drummond
G Bruce Brown
G Kyrie Irving
QUOTABLE
Heat center Bam Adebayo on playing without Tyler Herro: “That’s what we have to do when Tyler’s out. Obviously we miss Tyler. He’s a big part of our offense. At the end of the day, we have to collect those 20 points a game and find a way to get through it without him.”
