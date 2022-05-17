Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 1 Prediction For Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

Game time: 8:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: ESPN

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat -1.5

According to Covers.com: Heat -2



VITALS: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. It marks the third time Miami will face Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022), with the Heat winning the previous two meetings. Additionally, it is the fourth time overall that the Heat and Celtics will meet in the postseason after also facing each other in the 2010 First Round...... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain) is out and Caleb Martin (ankle) Sprain Questionable Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are questionable. For the Celtics, Sam Hauser (shoulder) is out and Marcus Smart (foot) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Grant Williams

C Al Horford

G Jaylen Brown

G Marcus Smart

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the series: "Pat's [Riley] probably is going to enjoy this. This is like a throwback series. If both teams are really on top of their games, this should be a series where neither team is scoring 130 points. Both teams hang their hats on rock-solid team defense, and making multiple efforts and being disciplined to schemes. So it will be a lot of plays and things in the margins. That's what you expect. Really, we were the two best teams in the East most of the season and it's fitting that we're moving into the conference finals."

Here's the prediction Tuesday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Heat. Moses' record during the postseason is 7-4.

