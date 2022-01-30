Charles Barkley Drops Some Praise For The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro

Charles Barkley says the Heat are the best team in Eastern Conference

In year's past, TNT analyst Charles Barkley has been among the Miami Heat's biggest critics.

Apparently, he has changed his tune.

Barkley on a recent broadcast praised the Heat on their play this season.

"I'm taking Miami because Miami's got the best team in the East," Barkley said.

Even after Saturday's loss to the Toronto Raptors in three overtimes, the Heat are still 32-18 and sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings. They have done it despite injuries to several top players, including Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

Barkley also said Herro has been the Heat's top player this season.

"Herro has been their best player all year and is the leading candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year," Barkley said.

Some would consider Butler has been the Heat's best player based on more than just statistics. While Herro is the team's second-leading scorer, Butler has impacted the game at the both ends.

The Heat, who have won eight of the last 11 games, return to action at the Boston Celtics. It is the start of a six-game road trip.

