Behind Jimmy Butler's 35 Points, the Miami Heat Hold Off The Charlotte Hornets

The Heat end a two-game losing streak with overtime victory

A big night from Jimmy Butler allowed the Miami Heat to get a breather from their slow start to the season. 

Butler had 35 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in the Heat's 117-112 victory in overtime Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat improved to 5-7. 

The Heat needed every bit of the effort from Butler to hold off the Hornets, who were playing without LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward because of injuries. The win stopped a Heat two-game losing streak. 

The Heat, who were playing without the injured Tyler Herro (ankle), also got 18 points and 14 rebounds from Bam Adebayo. Forward Duncan Robinson added 14 points while Max Struss had 12. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 29 points. 

The game was a relief for Miami because they were coming off losses against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. Both of those games were decided in the closing minutes.

The Heat now have a day in between before facing the Hornets again on Saturday. 

