Chris Bosh Says He Is Boycotting the NFL

Bosh wants more opportunities for black coaches in the NFL

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh says he is done watching NFL games until he sees more black head coaches on their sidelines.

Bosh expressed his disappointment in the league on Monday via his newsletter “The Last Chip”, accusing NFL owners of the mistreatment of black coaches in comparison to their white colleagues.

The recent firing of Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores left many scratching their heads, including Bosh.

“Watching the way the NFL is treating black coaches has me pissed off," Bosh said. "Plain and simple. Until they fix this, I cannot keep spending my weekends supporting the league."

With Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin now being the only remaining black coach in the NFL, Bosh used the word “appalling” to describe that reality.

“I'm happy anytime anyone gets a job," Bosh said, "but it sure seems like the white guys are having an easier time becoming head coaches and general managers nowadays, while black coaches are held to an entirely different standard."

Flores was let go after three seasons with the Dolphins, finishing with a record of 24-25 and two straight winning seasons.

Bosh added that he is done watching football on Sundays in hopes that his kids can one day see more coaches on the sidelines that are the same color as them.

“I want them to know that the next great strategic mind might belong to a coach who isn’t necessarily white," Bosh said. "Because I know they're out there, future (Bill) Belichicks and (Vince) Lombardis and (John) Maddens who happen to not be white men."

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4