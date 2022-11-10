Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra: "I Think We're Playing Better Basketball"

Ahead of Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of the team's 4-7 start.

He said the Heat's close losses will only help them as the season progresses. Spoelstra said he felt the team is playing good basketball but has just been unable to close out wins.

"I think those are really good opportunities for your team to get better," Spoelstra said. "That's when you have the most focus, the most context. Everything has to get done with great detail. You also have to stay the course and understand what's putting us in position to have opportunities to win and what's hurting us. I think we're playing better basketball. The last two games, when they end in a loss and they're basically last-possession plays, sometimes that can distort your perception of how much you've been improving or rather you're on the right track. We're not looking for moral victories. That's not what I'm talking about. We're doing some things better and the result has been what we wanted it to be but you just keep on doing these and stacking these kind of days, eventually it turns in your favor."

