Miami Heat Could Have Interest In Josh Hart Before Trade Deadline

The Portland Trail Blazers swingman could bring depth and versatility

The Miami Heat only have a few weeks to decide if they want to make any moves before the NBA trade deadline.

Among the possible moves is Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart. ESPN's Zach Lowe said during his recent podcast Hart is a good fit.

“I think [the Miami Heat] would probably express some interest in Josh Hart,” Lowe said on the latest Lowe Post podcast “He’s a Heat kind of guy.”

Hart is averaging 9.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At 27, he would provide a young option who could play either forward spots. The Heat have several players to dangle in a trade in a trade, including Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson.

Robinson, once a starter, would be the ideal choice because he is injured and has fallen out of the rotation this season.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Celtics. CLICK HERE

How Heat Twitter reacted to Heat's win against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat Twitter account trolls Cowboys, Mavericks. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com