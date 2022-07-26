Miami Heat Could Pursue Blake Griffin During Free Agency

The Miami Heat’s offseason has been going through a lot of ups and downs but they have now been linked to another big-name star: Blake Griffin.

According to NBA insider Sean Deveney, the Heat have recently expressed interest in the forward.

“He made a big, big impression around the league with the way he played against Boston, even though it was just a couple of games,” one Eastern Conference executive noted.

Griffin signed with the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to finally win a championship he has been trying to achieve for a while. But with the drama going on in the organization between superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, those hopes have slowly vanished.

Griffin has already voiced displeasure with the Nets during his time there. Prior to signing to the Nets, he anticipated playing a huge role on the team but ended up being used in smaller roles. Sometimes even being sat out due to “Coach’s Decision”. Last season, he made the situation public as he posted a comment on ex-Nets teammate Jevon Carter’s Instagram post, alluding that Griffin was unhappy with his playing time.

Last season, Griffin averaged six points, four rebounds, one assist, 0.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks. He shot 42 percent from the field and 26 percent from the three-point line. However, he averaged a career-low 17 minutes, appearing in just 56 games. In his career, he is averaging 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks.

If the Heat happen to acquire Griffin, it would increase their scoring abilities and add an extra body in the paint.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have also emerged as possible suitors for Griffin.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson