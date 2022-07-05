Skip to main content

Miami Heat Linked With Houston Rockets Guard Dennis Schroder

Heat reportedly have interest in the veteran guard

The Miami Heat’s offseason continues to generate rumors as they are now being linked to several free agents.

The latest target could be Houston Rockets guard Dennis Schroder. According to Bleacher Report, the Heat are considering the possibility. 

Schroder is coming off a 15-game stint with the Houston Rockets last season. During that stretch, he averaged 10 points, three rebounds, five assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks. He shot 39 percent from the field and 32 from the 3-point line.

With Kyle Lowry, 36, colliding with injury issues, the Heat are looking to add to the backcourt. Adding Schroder to the roster makes sense. He has the ability to be the main ball handler or even contribute off the ball.

Although he isn’t an eye-popping superstar, Schroder still is a solid addition. Two years ago, he won the league's Sixth Man of the Year with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Obviously, the Heat would rather go after bigger fish like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. But if they fail in those chases, they can still pursue Schroder.

HEAT RELATED STORIES

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

USATSI_6690166_168389536_lowres
News

Former NBA Center Eddy Curry Talks About Playing with the Miami Heat’s Big Three

By Jayden Armant13 hours ago
USATSI_18631583_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Making Small Strides

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18107160_168389536_lowres
News

No Miami Heat Reunion For Goran Dragic

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18631613_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Counting On Javonte Smart For Leadership During Summer League

By Shandel RichardsonJul 4, 2022
USATSI_17159309_168389536_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Works Out With Bam Adebayo Amidst Trade Rumors

By Jayden ArmantJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18626881_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Assistant Malik Allen On Nikola Jovic's First Game: `I'm Not Discouraged'

By Shandel RichardsonJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18159379_168389536_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Says Anthony Edwards Is More Talented Than Dwyane Wade

By Shandel RichardsonJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18627397_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Scores Three Points In Summer League Debut

By Shandel RichardsonJul 2, 2022