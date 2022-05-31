Draymond Green Shocked The Miami Heat Needed Him For Motivation

Green predicted the Warriors would play the Celtics in the NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was surprised by becoming a source of inspiration for the Miami Heat during the Eastern Conference finals.

He recently told the website Andscape.com he didn't expect his words to be used as motivation.

“It was exciting to know that people pay that much attention to my words and what I say," Green told the website. "Wow. They really watched what I had to say and that motivated them? I’m getting better at this motivational thing. That’s great."

Shortly after the Warriors clinched a berth in the NBA Finals, Green gave his prediction of who they would play. Here's what Green told the crew on TNT's Inside The NBA after the game.

"I think both teams are tough," Green said. "Boston creates constant problems, especially offensively and their defense is incredible."

When pressed by Shaquille O'Neal, Green revealed his pick.

"If you're asking who I want to play, I'm gonna tell you who I think we're gonna play," Green said. "We're gonna play Boston. That's who we're gonna play."

After the Miami Heat forced a Game 7 against the Celtics, Heat team captain Udonis Haslem responding to Green by telling the ESPN broadcasters, "Tell Draymond thank you."

