Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Making The Proper Adjustments As A Reserve

Duncan Robinson will come off the bench for a second straight game

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson had spent most of the season in the starting lineup but will play as a reserve for a second straight game Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.

Max Strus will start again in place of Robinson, the Heat's best 3-point threat.

“These are tough decisions," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "There is a lot of different things that could work. We just felt at this time, this particular time, that these moves may clean up some things with the rotation. But those aren’t easy things."

Robinson said the change doesn't affect him.

“Just still be aggressive," Robinson said. "Just still try to be aggressive and do what I do. I’m pretty comfortable playing with everybody. At this point in the season, we’re all pretty familiar with each other. Not much of an adjustment really.”

He will still receive plenty opportunities, especially once the postseason begin. By then, Spoelstra may have a different rotation because he is still trying to figure it out.

“I think Duncan still has to stay ready, because you never know," forward Jimmy Butler said. The way that this League is, and the way that we play, it could be any given night that it’s you again. That’s the best part about this team. Nobody takes anything personal. Everybody is in it to win it and it’s tough. I’m not going to lie to you and say that it’s an easy thing to go through and an easy thing to handle it, but he’s been handling it like a pro. We are in his corner and we are going to need him.”

