Company Launches Dwyane Wade Bobblehead to Commemorate 75th NBA Season

Heat legend featured in tribute to 75 years of the NBA

Miami Heat has already been named one of the NBA's greatest players.

Now, he has the bobblehead to match. FOCO, manufacturers of apparel, toys, and accessories officially licensed by all the major sports leagues, has released a collection of bobbleheads to commemorate the league's 75-year history. Cost is $75.

Products can be purchased at @focousa or https://foco.com.

Wade, who is a lock for the Basketball Hall of Fame, was a 16-time NBA All-Star and retired as the Heat's all-time career scoring leader. He is generally considered the greatest player in franchise history. He helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006 and later teamed with LeBron James and Chris Bosh to win two more in 2012 and 2013.

After retiring in 2019, Wade began life as a businessman. Last year he became part-owner of the Utah Jazz and recently took a similar role with Real Salt Lake, the city's Major League Soccer team.

In 2020, the Heat retired Wade's jersey. He is just one of five players with their jerseys hanging in the rafters at FTX Arena, joining Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Hardaway, Chris Bosh and Alonzo Mourning.

