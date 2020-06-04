Dwyane Wade among highest athlete Instagram money-makers during quarantine

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will likely never have to worry about money for the rest of his life.

He made nearly $200 million just from his NBA contracts, not to mention endorsements and business ventures. Still, Wade was also one of the top celebrities to increase their income during the quarantine period through Instagram.

According to Attain, he ranked No. 8 among athletes by earning more than $160,000 off sponsored posts from March 12-May 14.

International soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi topped the list, just ahead of former Heat center Shaquille O'Neal. Soccer icon David Beckham rounded out the top five.

Wade, who has 16.7 million Instagram followers, has increased his social media presence since retiring last spring after 16 seasons. He relocated from South Florida to Los Angeles so he could be with actress wife Gabrielle Union. During the past year, they have welcomed followers into their private lives by posting several pictures and videos a day.

From supporting his transgender child, Zaya, to sharing his newfound love for wine to speaking on social injustice issues, Wade has become a must follow for Instagram users. Last week he wished Zaya a happy 13th birthday in an emotional post.

"In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do," Wade wrote. "I love you more than words can articulate.

Wade recently drew 843,000 likes on a picture of his new red hairdo. He has also addressed deaths caused by police misconduct, including George Floyd in Minneapolis, and his stance on NFL players kneeling for national anthem in protest.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich