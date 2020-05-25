First, it was a former Miami Heat superstar donning a new look.

Then, it was the NBA great he resembled making a South Florida cameo.

Dwyane Wade and Dennis Rodman both caught the attention of locals during Memorial Day Weekend. Wade debuted his new Rodman-like pink hairdo Saturday on Instagram, causing a frenzy among his social media followers.

A day later, Rodman was spotted walking the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale. A brief video shows him placing a package of toilet paper in the intersection. It appeared in reaction to the product's shortage during the early portion of the coronavirus shutdown.

Rodman is no stranger to this type of attention. He recently had a segment devoted to him in ESPN's popular 10-part documentary on Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan titled "The Last Dance." Rodman's career was full of quirky incidents that led to Heat team president Pat Riley once referring to him as "the most ridiculous thing ever in basketball."

Since retiring after last season, Wade has remained in the news by simply enjoying life away from basketball. He's openly supported his 12-year-old child coming out as transgender. He also expressed his dissatisfaction on national television with his oldest son's basketball coach over playing time issues.

During the slam dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, Wade was also accused of showing favoritism toward former teammate Derrick Jones Jr., in the competition. Wade was one of the judges who awarded Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon a nine on his last dunk attempt in the final round, helping Jones to victory. The feud between Gordon and Wade reached its peak with a rap diss track being released before both settled their differences in an Instagram Live chat.

