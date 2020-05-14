InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Upon further review, Kawhi Leonard ahead of Dwyane Wade also a questionable call

Shandel Richardson

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been considered among the league's top five players for the past three seasons.

And deservedly so.

He's a proven winner, strong defender and improved as a scorer over the course of his career. With that said, SI.com recently decided he was one of toughest players to rank on an individual basis. Leonard has won two championships, including a pair of Finals MVP trophies, and was rated the No. 25 player of all-time by ESPN.com.

The player listed one spot behind him? Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade. The same Wade who won three titles, was an eight-time All-NBA selection and made 13 All-Star Game appearances.

So how does this happen?

SI.com's Robin Lundberg had an answer.

"Because (Leonard) doesn't have the statistical profile of an all-time great with career averages of 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game," Lundberg said. "Nothing to scoff at, but hardly legendary. And if you look at the records, you've got to scroll a long ways before you find his name. Not to mention he's just a four-time All-Star with no regular season MVP award. With that said, Kawhi is a proven winner. And if anyone's game has reminded me the most of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant since, it's his."

Wade fits all the criteria. Like Leonard, he won a championship and Finals MVP by his third season. He also has better career scoring (22.0) and assist (5.4) averages. The snub could go back to the notion of Wade winning two of his three titles while playing alongside LeBron James.

Still, it would be hard to place Leonard ahead of Wade at this point in time.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh's individual legacies take a hit when they teamed with LeBron James?

Some have forgotten Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were NBA All-Stars before joining LeBron James in 2010

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem among the first to report for voluntary workouts

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem sets tone by participating in workouts the first day the team returned to practice facility

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning checks in at No. 63 on ESPN's top players list

Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning was a seven-time NBA All-Star and won a championship

Shandel Richardson

Shawn Marion says Dallas Mavericks laughed off underdog status against the Miami Heat 2011 in Finals

The Dallas Mavericks laughed at the doubters when facing the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, according to Shawn Marion

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra picks his favorite Miami Heat player

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra was recently put on the spot about his favorite player to coach

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat could return to practice early as Wednesday after order is lifted

Miami-Dade County approves the Miami Heat's use of AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade speaks on the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade continues the organization's support of fighting social injustice

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Chris Silva still not taking opportunity for granted

During quarantine, Miami Heat forward Chris Silva has kept working after earning a three-year contract

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade gives yet another endorsement for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade says coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't get enough credit

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra's ascent with the Miami Heat almost never happened

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra tells TNT's Ernie Johnson how he barely made the staff cut when Pat Riley was hired in 1995

Shandel Richardson