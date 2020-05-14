Upon further review, Kawhi Leonard ahead of Dwyane Wade also a questionable call

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been considered among the league's top five players for the past three seasons.

And deservedly so.

He's a proven winner, strong defender and improved as a scorer over the course of his career. With that said, SI.com recently decided he was one of toughest players to rank on an individual basis. Leonard has won two championships, including a pair of Finals MVP trophies, and was rated the No. 25 player of all-time by ESPN.com.

The player listed one spot behind him? Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade. The same Wade who won three titles, was an eight-time All-NBA selection and made 13 All-Star Game appearances.

So how does this happen?

SI.com's Robin Lundberg had an answer.

"Because (Leonard) doesn't have the statistical profile of an all-time great with career averages of 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game," Lundberg said. "Nothing to scoff at, but hardly legendary. And if you look at the records, you've got to scroll a long ways before you find his name. Not to mention he's just a four-time All-Star with no regular season MVP award. With that said, Kawhi is a proven winner. And if anyone's game has reminded me the most of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant since, it's his."

Wade fits all the criteria. Like Leonard, he won a championship and Finals MVP by his third season. He also has better career scoring (22.0) and assist (5.4) averages. The snub could go back to the notion of Wade winning two of his three titles while playing alongside LeBron James.

Still, it would be hard to place Leonard ahead of Wade at this point in time.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich