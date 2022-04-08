Skip to main content

Miami Heat Clinch No. 1 Seed In Eastern Conference

With Boston and Philadelphia losing Thursday, the Heat are the top seed

The Miami Heat clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs Thursday night. 

It was a result of the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. The Heat will open the playoffs April 17 at FTX Arena. 

But the Heat aren't satisfied with just earning the top seed. 

“Coming into the season we had one goal in mind," Heat guard Tyler Herro said. "That’s to win a championship. Just at this point of the season, we’re just trying to continue to get better every day and every game. We know what our expectations are when the playoffs come around.”

The Heat have two games remaining, which means several players will be rested because of the clinching. They are already holding out forward P.J. Tucker for a week after an MRI revealed he had a right calf strain. 

The Heat, who were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in last year's playoffs, held the best record in the East for most of the season. They have won five straight games.

“At this time of the year, it’s all about fine-tuning and wanting to play your best basketball come the most important games," Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. 

