Erik Spoelstra: `This Team Was Here To Compete For A Title'

Spoelstra says the Heat just wanted a crack at Golden State

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was heartbroken over Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. 

The Heat were just one victory from appearing in their second NBA Finals in three years. 

"It's probably tough for me to answer that right now because of all of the emotions," Spoelstra said. "You know, when it ends like this, it ends with a thud. You're not ever contemplating that I would be speaking in front of you guys talking about the offseason. It just was not even a thought with anybody in the locker room. That's part of the makeup that I love about this group. So I say, exceeded expectations -- how do I say that without being disrespectful? No, it feels heartbreaking. It feels heartbreaking."

Spoelstra said the Heat just wanted a shot at playing the Golden State Warriors, who will go for their fourth title since 2015. 

"We just wanted a crack at it," Spoelstra said. "A crack at Golden State, and just find out, you know, as competitors. I love this group. This team was here to compete for a title. In that regard, I think we lived up to those expectations. But we fell short. We'll never know, and that's the part that we'll have to live with." 

