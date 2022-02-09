Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Named One Of The Top 15 Coaches In League History

It has been quite the past few days for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

On Sunday, he was named coach of Team Durant for the NBA All-Star Game, and Tuesday he received recognition a coach can only dream of.

In honor of the 75th anniversary season, the league unveiled their list of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA History. Spoelstra made the cut.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade had nothing but good things to say about the distinction.

“I always said Pat Riley set the standard, but coach Spo improved on it," Wade said during Tuesday's TNT broadcast. "You really see his DNA inside the organization now. It’s not just the Pat Riley show, it’s Erik Spoelstra”

Wade acknowledged the consistency Spoelstra has shown and his ability to lead and teach since taking over in 2008.

Spoelstra’s achievements include two titles in five Finals appearances. He won in 2012 and 2013.

Spoelstra once again has the Heat on pace for another deep run in the postseason. The Heat hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

