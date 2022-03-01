Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Expected To Have `Heavy' Workout Today In Sioux Falls

Victor Oladipo still working his way back, hoping to return soon

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will continue his attempt to rejoin the lineup with what hopes to be an intense workout Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the staff will keep evaluating Oladipo, who has yet to play this season because of quadriceps surgery.

“I think this will be a better segment for him this time than the last time," Spoelstra said. "There will be three segments. He had a really good workout already there. [Today] will be a really heavy one and then a little bit lighter on Wednesday.”

The Heat are awaiting the return of Oladipo and forward Markieff Morris to finally showcase their team at full strength. Morris has been out since November because of a neck injury. Both have recently returned to workout with the team.

“The fact that they’ve been out for a little bit, but still are coming in smiling and working, I think that’s the most important thing," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said recently. "Yeah, they want to get back. Yeah, we want them back. But in due time, they will be back and we’ll be even better.”

