Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Throw Shade at Miami Heat's 2020 NBA Finals Run?

Giannis Antetokounmpo suggests the bubble in Orlando helped the Heat make the Finals

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to take a shot at the Miami Heat's run to the NBA Finals in 2020. 

In an interview with The Athletic, Antetokounmpo seemed to say the Heat benefitted from playing in the bubble in Orlando during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Heat defeated the top-seeded Bucks in the second round. 

Antetokounmpo hinted the Heat may have taken advantage of all the games being played in one setting and without fans. What Antetokounmpo failed to mention was he was sidelined the final two games of the series because of an ankle injury. The Heat won in five games. 

“Year 7. Ended with Miami," Antetokounmpo said. "I don’t make excuses as an athlete, but it wasn’t a satisfying year for me because I felt like if it was a normal situation, it wouldn’t end up like that. But at the end of the day, I felt like Miami was built to be an NBA bubble team, you know?”

The Bucks avenged their loss the following season by defeated the Heat in the first round of the playoffs. The teams could meet in the playoffs for a third straight time. 

