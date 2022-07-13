Miami Heat GM Andy Elisburg Addresses The Team's Free Agency Period

Miami Heat general managers Andy Elisburg is one of the best at his position in the NBA.

He is considered the Heat's numbers-cruncher when it comes to salaries. Elisburg recently spoke about how free agency has gone this summer. The Heat re-signed Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin while losing P.J. Tucker.

They are still a factor in the races for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell. Here's some of what Elisburg had to say during an interview with 790 The Ticket:

On bring most of the team back:

“It was terrific to bring as much of the team back as possible. I think we went into it, I think, realizing with where we were with some of the Bird Rights that we had with players that it was probably unrealistic to bring everyone back.”

On being patient during free agency:

“Unselfishly, I think you’ve certainly seen in the last few years, everyone seems to want to get this done faster. I seem to remember when I came in, there was a lot more meetings going on, and week-long periods, and free agency would stretch out two, three weeks, and now it seems like it happens in about two, three hours. Everyone’s like, ‘OK, let me get my contracts done and let’s get on vacation.’ It’s where we are right now.”

On Oladipo:

“Obviously Victor gets an opportunity to go into a season really healthy and then gets an opportunity to go prepare for a training camp as he’s had in the past, where he didn’t have that for the last couple of years.”

On Martin:

“Caleb Martin did what [coach] Erik Spoelstra has talked many times about, “when he tells the players, ‘Make it difficult for me to take you off the floor.’ And Caleb Martin did that. He came in and forced his way into the rotation and forced his way into an opportunity and put us in a situation where he was obviously able to command the more significant salary. And so you’re happy for players, because that’s what you want to see guys do, to do the work and then be able to get rewarded with it.”

