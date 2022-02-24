Former Miami Heat Guard Goran Dragic Looking Forward To Opportunity In Brooklyn

The veteran point guard puts himself in position to win a championship alongside Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant

Former Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is still hoping to win a championship before his career ends.

That's why he chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Dragic feels it gives him the best chance to win an elusive title. The closest he came was 2020 when he made the Finals with the Heat but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

“I chose Brooklyn because I think they have a really good chance to win a championship, especially to play alongside [Durant], Kyrie [Irving], Ben Simmons, Aldridge,” Dragic told reporters after Wednesday's practice.

Dragic was courted by six other contending teams but it helped the Nets were coached by Steve Nash. Dragic and Nash were teammates when they played with the Phoenix Suns.

"He's been a great friend to me, a mentor," Dragic said.

Dragic is playing for his third team in two seasons. He involved the Kyle Lowry trade last summer. After playing half of the season with the Toronto Raptors, he was sent to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline. The Spurs then bought out his contract.

