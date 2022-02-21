Skip to main content
Udonis Haslem
Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers

Udonis Haslem May Add A Team To His Favorites List After Brian Flores Hiring In Pittsburgh

Haslem expressed his support for the Steelers adding the fired Dolphins coach


Miami Heat team captain Udonis Haslem has been a longtime Miami Dolphins fan. 

After former Dolphins coach Brian Flores resurfaced with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Haslem may have a new team to for or at least one in addition to the Dolphins. 

Haslem recently posted on Instagram he could potentially cheer on the Steelers because of the Flores hiring. Flores will be the Steelers' defensive assistant/linebacks coach. 

“Y’all got room for one more there in Steelers Nation," Haslem wrote on his Instagram story. "That black n gold may look good on me.”

Flores made headlines for suing the NFL for racial discrimination. He was fired despite 24-25 record in three seasons. Last year the Dolphins had their second straight winning seasons. The Steelers' Mike Tomlin is the only remaining black coach in the league.

Haslem, a strong advocate for social justice issues, was critical of the Dolphins' decision. After the firing, he posted on Instagram, “I strongly f****** disagree."

So let's just wait and see if Haslem holds his allegiance to the Dolphins or back a new team this NFL season. 

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

