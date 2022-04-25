Skip to main content

Miami Heat Capture Game 4 Behind Jimmy Butler's 36 Points

The Heat now hold a 3-1 series lead against the Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler vowed he would atone for missing the final shot in Friday's one-point loss Game 3 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

Butler did more than that in Sunday's Game 4. He scored 36 points, including 13 in the second quarter, to help the Heat to a dominating 110-86 victory to take a 3-1 lead in the series. 

“We had to find a different way to win this game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “A lot of it was our defensive toughness and versatility.”

Center Bam Adebayo added 14 points while Max Stus added 12 and Gabe Vincent had 11. Vincent started in place of Kyle Lowry, who was dealing with a hamstring injury. 

In Game 3, Butler finished with a near triple-double but will be most remembered for missing the shot on the final possession.

Down by one, Butler misfired on a 3-point shot at the buzzer that allowed the Hawks to steal a 111-110 victory at State Farm Arena. 

The Heat can close things out Tuesday in Game 5 in Miami at FTX Arena.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Kyle Lowry injures hamstring against Hawks. Status for Game 4 in question. CLICK HERE

Heat falter late in Game 3 loss to Hawks. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro on last season's struggles. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

USATSI_18135221_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 4 Prediction For Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

By Shandel Richardson13 hours ago
Jimmy Butler last shot
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: `I'll Make The Next One'

By Shandel RichardsonApr 23, 2022
USATSI_18134279_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Guard Kyle Lowry's Status Remains Up In The Air

By Shandel RichardsonApr 23, 2022
USATSI_18134251_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Falter Late in Game 3 Loss To The Atlanta Hawks

By Shandel RichardsonApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17190585_168389536_lowres
News

Magic Johnson Gave Assist To Dwyane Wade In Handling His Daughter

By Jayden ArmantApr 22, 2022
USATSI_15318298_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Guard Derek Anderson Talks About Battles with Mental Health

By Jayden ArmantApr 22, 2022
USATSI_18115905_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Speaks On What Caused Him To Struggle At Times Last Season

By Shandel RichardsonApr 22, 2022
USATSI_18116679_168389536_lowres
News

Will The Miami Heat's Homecourt Advantage Continue in Atlanta For Game 3?

By Shandel RichardsonApr 22, 2022