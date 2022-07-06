Haywood Highsmith Has Been Consistent For The Miami Heat

Highsmith had another solid showing in the Summer League.

Miami Heat first-round draft pick Nikola Jovic wasn't the only young player to have a breakout performance Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.

Guard Haywood Highsmith also drew waves with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Heat victory. He shot 50 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the arc. While Haywood didn’t have the flashiest numbers, his impact was recognized by assistant coach Malik Allen.

“It’s a different role for him,” Allen said. “But I thought he played really well tonight. I thought his leadership was a big part of just today. You could tell he wanted to win. I think the leadership part, that also plays a part in terms of your confidence as a player. Once you take that step in that role, even if it’s summer eague.”

Highsmith’s ability to shine as a leader will help his case as a rounded player, as he will look to get back on the NBA court again. Last season, Highsmith saw limited playing time with the Heat. He averaged 2.3 points, 1.4 assists and 0.3 rebounds in just 8.6 minutes per game. However, Miami looks for players who have a statistical and mental impact on the team.

Highsmith has been averaging 10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and two assists. His 8.3 rebounds are the highest of any summer league player. He is also shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range, which ranks fourth among players who have at least three attempts per game. With his improvements as a player and a leader, Highsmith is looking to expand his role in Miami.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat.