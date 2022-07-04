Miami Heat Counting On Javonte Smart For Leadership During Summer League

Smart in the middle of his second stint with the Heat summer league team

Last year Miami Heat Javonte Smart had to get adjusted to playing in the NBA summer league.

This time, he's already prepared.

Smart, who is making his second appearance in the summer league, is being counted on as the team leader for the younger players.

"We've got a lot of young guys playing with a lot of young guys," Smart said. "Their first time playing in the NBA type of environment, just figuring it out and having confidence coming in. Being a leader, [I'm] trying to lead the guys in the right direction. The same thing I went through last year, my first time being in summer league. [I'm] just trying to lead the young guys."

Smart, who played at LSU, averaged five points and 1.2 rebounds, in four games.

"I've already been through it," Smart said. "Last year was my first year. Coming back for my second year, it's a lot easier. I know how the game goes. I know the spacing will be a little different than it usually be. Overall, it's just another learning experience."

