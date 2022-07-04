Skip to main content

Miami Heat Counting On Javonte Smart For Leadership During Summer League

Smart in the middle of his second stint with the Heat summer league team

Last year Miami Heat Javonte Smart had to get adjusted to playing in the NBA summer league. 

This time, he's already prepared. 

Smart, who is making his second appearance in the summer league, is being counted on as the team leader for the younger players. 

"We've got a lot of young guys playing with a lot of young guys," Smart said. "Their first time playing in the NBA type of environment, just figuring it out and having confidence coming in. Being a leader, [I'm] trying to lead the guys in the right direction. The same thing I went through last year, my first time being in summer league. [I'm] just trying to lead the young guys."

Smart, who played at LSU, averaged five points and 1.2 rebounds, in four games.  

"I've already been through it," Smart said. "Last year was my first year. Coming back for my second year, it's a lot easier. I know how the game goes. I know the spacing will be a little different than it usually be. Overall, it's just another learning experience." 

HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_17159309_168389536_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Works Out With Bam Adebayo Amidst Trade Rumors

By Jayden Armant23 hours ago
USATSI_18626881_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Assistant Malik Allen On Nikola Jovic's First Game: `I'm Not Discouraged'

By Shandel RichardsonJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18159379_168389536_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Says Anthony Edwards Is More Talented Than Dwyane Wade

By Shandel RichardsonJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18627397_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Scores Three Points In Summer League Debut

By Shandel RichardsonJul 2, 2022
USATSI_17768298_168389536_lowres
News

Summer League Goal For Omer Yurtseven Is Just Getting Time On Court

By Shandel RichardsonJul 2, 2022
USATSI_18146410_168389536_lowres
News

Dewayne Dedmon Will Provide The Heat Depth At Center Once Again

By Jayden ArmantJul 2, 2022
USATSI_18583913_168389536_lowres
News

What Has Been The Biggest Adjustment For Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic So Far?

By Shandel RichardsonJul 2, 2022
USATSI_18153952_168389536_lowres
News

Report: The Miami Heat Would Need To Keep All-Stars Together To Land Kevin Durant

By Shandel RichardsonJul 2, 2022