Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Fined By The NBA

Butler didn't make his post-game media availability after the All-Star Game.

The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler did not speak with the media following the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

As a result, he was fined $25,000 by the league because of not speaking with reporters. Butler was voted one of the reserves for the Eastern Conference. He leads the team with 21.8 points per game and averages 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds. Butler also passed LeBron James for most career triple-doubles in franchise history.

Butler was among the many Heat representatives at the event. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra led Team Durant while the rest of the coaching staff participated in other festivities.

Here's the official release from the NBA:

"Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation. This results from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star 2022, including following the game on Sunday night."

The Heat play the New York Knicks Friday at Madison Square Garden. Despite various injuries to players, the Heat are still hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

