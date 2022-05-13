Skip to main content

Has the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Been The Best Player In The Playoffs?

Butler is having the best postseason of his career

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is having arguably the best postseason of his career. 

He also just may be the top player in this year's NBA playoffs. Butler is averaging 28.7 points on 52 percent shooting while helping the Heat to the Eastern Conference finals. 

"It’s hard to overstate how good Butler has been during these playoffs," writes SI.com Rohan Nadkarni. "The Heat have mostly flown under the radar after two sleepy series marred by injuries, and it’s been a disservice to the brilliance of Butler. The 32-year-old has been neck-and-neck with Giannis Antetokounmpo in terms of biggest two-way impact during the postseason. And particularly on the offensive end of the floor, Jimmy Buckets has shined like never before—better even than his run to the Finals in the Bubble."

The Heat are awaiting the winner of the Boston Celtics versus Milwaukee Bucks in the next round. They are in the conference finals for the second time in three years with Butler, who has been the biggest reason for the success. 

“I didn’t know how good Jimmy was until I got here,” Heat forward P.J. Tucker said. "I thought he was a good player — like all right . . . he has shown me more than I would have ever thought. His heart, he is never scared in the moment and that, itself, is a talent, because you have played with guys who are really good, but in the big moments they shy away and they don’t want it. But he wants every part of every moment.”

