Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Unveils First Li-Ning Shoe

By joining Li-Ning, Butler continues NBA's global push

The Miami Heat have won on the court with forward Jimmy Butler helping lead the team the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. 

The theme has been the same for Butler off the court, too. Last week he confirmed the logo for his signature shoe with China-based Li-Ning. Butler is following in the shoes of Dwyane Wade, who joined the brand after beginning with Converse and Nike. 

“The NBA is truly a global game now and I am looking forward to connecting with my fans over in China,” Butler recently told the website Boardroom. “Being able to expand my brand and build new relationships over in China is something I’m really excited about.”

Butler signed his deal with Li-Ning in November of 2020, just shortly after the Heat’s NBA Finals appearance against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Boardroom, the shoe will yield a symmetrical logo that highlights Butler’s ‘JB’ initials. Detailed with angles mimicking a diamond, the inspiration of the logo comes from the moniker ‘Silver Wolves.' It is the nickname given to Butler by his personal trainer’s son to describe his close group of friends.

This spring, be on the lookout when these shoes hit the shelves in stores and online.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

