Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers

Jimmy Butler Sets Miami Heat Career Triple-Doubles Record Against Lakers

Jimmy Butler breaks the mark against LeBron James, who held the previous record

LeBron James had an incredible tenure with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. 

He won two championships in four straight NBA Finals appearances and two regular season MVPs. 

In just his third season with the organization, Jimmy Butler has already surpassed James in one category. By midway through the fourth quarter, Butler had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at FTX Arena. 

It was Butler's 10th triple-double with the Heat, jumping ahead of James for most in franchise history. 

Butler upped his play with the Heat without starter point guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Tyler Herro (health and safety protocols), the team's second-leading scorer. Butler, who acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer of 2019 has been a perfect fit since arriving. He led the Heat to the 2020 Finals, where they lost to the Lakers in six games. 

USATSI_17553827_168389536_lowres (1)
7
Gallery
7 Images

Butler rebounded from a late missed shot in Friday's 110-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat have now won 7 of 9 and are in the middle of a four-game homestand. 

They return to action Wednesday against the New York Knicks. 

