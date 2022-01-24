Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Bam Adebayo
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat Also Grab No. 1 Spot in Eastern Conference After Lakers Win

The Brooklyn Nets loss put the Heat in first place in standings

Not only did the Miami Heat finally get to see Jimmy Butler set the franchise record for triple-doubles in Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Lakers, they also reclaimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference. 

“It’s a blessing," Butler said after getting his 10th triple-double. He surpassed LeBron James. "Anytime you are in the same sentence with hall-of-famers and greats like LeBron and D-Wade, and what they have done for this organization and city, it says a lot. It says even more to my teammates because they are looking out for me just as much as anybody. A lot of that stuff goes out to them because they look out for me.”

The Heat are now No. 1 seed in the East after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Minnesota Timerwolves. The Heat hold a half game lead in the standings. 

Here's what else they had to say after the Lakers win. They led by double-digits most of the way having a late lapse: 

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the offense in the first half:

“I mean, it was spectacular, just in terms of no holds, making the right reads and keeping it pretty simple. I think the ball stuck a little bit there in the fourth quarter, just for a handful of possessions, not all of them. In the first half, we were just working a lot of different aspects of our menu and the ball was just finding the open guy in a lot of different possessions. When we are playing like that, moving the ball, not really caring who scores and not holding the ball or letting it stick, there are some pretty good things that can happen offensively for us.” 

Heat center on the run from the Lakers late in the game:

“Yeah, there’s still time on the clock. I would expect any team to at least make a push, but we held the fort.” 

