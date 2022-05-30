Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has No Regrets About Missed 3-Point Shot

Butler had a chance to make the go-ahead basket in Game 7

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler had a chance to be the hero of Sunday's Game 7. 

Instead, he missed a late 3-pointer and the Heat's season came to an end. Butler misfired on a pull-up jumper that would have put Miami ahead by one point. 

"While I continue to ramble, I thought it would have been an incredible storyline for Jimmy to pull up and hit that three," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I love that about Jimmy. That was the right look, and I just thought as it was leaving his hand, I thought for sure that was going down. It was a good, clean look, definitely better than anything we could have designed. It was a shame it didn't end that way."

Butler, who had one of the greatest postseasons in league history, said he thought it was a good look. To some, the shot was rushed because there was plenty time left on the clock to run a play. 

"My thought process was go for the win, which I did," Butler said. "Missed a shot. But I'm taking that shot. My teammates liked the shot that I took. So I'm living with it."

