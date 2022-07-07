Jimmy Butler Hilariously Responds To P.J. Tucker Signing With Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is no stranger to controversy.

His intensity and trash talking is what makes him such a high-level competitor. His latest aim was toward former teammate P.J. Tucker, who recently signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Even though the power forward only spent a year with the Heat, he brought a level of competitiveness Heat fans and teammates craved. Tucker wrote a message on Instagram to say goodbye to Miami.

“What a year,” Tucker said. “True underdogs that really got it out the mud and went against all odds. Miami you will forever be my home and Heat Nation, I can’t thank you guys enough for the love you’ve shown all year. Though our journey together has come to an end, the love will forever remain the same.”

While Heat players and others bid farewell to Tucker, Butler had a different response to his post.

“F*** you and Joel Embiid,” Butler said. “Yeah I brought him into this.”

Even for as explosive as Butler may be, this was a very surprising response, given he was close with Tucker and Joel Embiid. Butler had high praises for his former Sixers teammate after the Heat eliminated them in the Eastern semifinals. He has also been fond of Tucker as his teammate, posting pictures of them together and videos of himself imitating Tucker.

Butler may be upset at Tucker signing with a conference rival, especially the team that traded him to keep Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. Maybe Butler is just trying to stir some drama for the upcoming season.

However, it seems that these comments were all in good fun, as Tucker responded to Butler’s comment with the laughing emojis.

