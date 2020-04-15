When Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn first arrived in the NBA, he was often described as shy and reserved.

After a breakout season, things have changed.

Nunn is comfortable and confident in his surroundings and more open with fans and media. On Tuesday, he launched his YouTube channel and the first episode begins chronicling his life as a quarantined NBA rookie during the coronavirus crisis.

"We are now on the 35th floor, 8 o'clock in the morning," Nunn says in the opening of the video. "And here you have it. This is where I get in it at."

Nunn returned to his hometown Chicago to spend time with family during the league-mandated suspension of play that began March 11. He has since made his way back to Miami. In the video, Nunn is mostly seen walking around his bayfront apartment with a selfie stick.

He provides updates on his training and eating habits during the quarantine. With everyone confined to their homes, Nunn has turned his living room and balcony into workout facilities.

"I'm just showing you guys a little bit of what I do on a daily," Nunn says in the video. "I have chef come cook a little breakfast for me. I'm showing you guys a little of the routine, something you guys can do at the crib."

It has been quite the year for Nunn. After going undrafted in 2018, he is set to become the first Heat player to earn a place on the All-Rookie first team since Michael Beasley in 2008-09. Nunn has averaged 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 62 starts. Earlier this season, Nunn became the first undrafted player to win Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month multiple times in one season. He was also chosen to play in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

