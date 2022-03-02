Brooklyn Nets' Star Kevin Durant Set To Return Thursday Against the Miami Heat

Miami Heat will be the first team to see Durant in nearly two months

The Miami Heat have the first opportunity to face Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant in nearly two months.

Durant is expected to return after being out since Jan. 16 because of a sprained MCL. The Nets were second in the Eastern Conference at the time of injury. In Durant's absence, they went just 5-16.

The Nets hinted he was coming back on their official Twitter page. They posted a picture of Durant captioned with the words, "The return."

The Heat, who are playing the Milwaukee Bucks and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, will now see two of the league's most dynamic players on back-to-back nights.

The Nets are a different team since the Durant injury. At the trade deadline, they acquired Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden.

The Nets were considered the favorite in the East at the beginning of the season. Problems arose when guard Kyrie Irving missed half of the games because of his unwillingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Harden was dealing with unhappiness on the roster and the Durant injury just added to the issues.

After defeating the Chicago Bulls Monday, the Heat will face three of the more intriguing teams in the East in consecutive games.

