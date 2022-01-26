New York Knicks at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6

VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the first of three matchups this season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 3-0, and has currently won a franchise-best five consecutive games against the Knicks in Miami. The Heat are 62-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 34-28 in home games and 28-37 in road games. ... Guard Max Strus has connected on multiple three-point field goals in 15 straight games, the third-longest streak in franchise history ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out. For the Knicks, Sekou Doumbouya (health and safety protocols) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out ... Anthony Davis (left knee; MCL sprain) is questionable ... LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) is probable

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

KNICKS

F Julius Randle

F Evan Fournier

C Mitchell Robinson

G R.J. Barrett

G Kemba Walker

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the team's play at home: “Our guys understand how important it is to create some kind of home-court advantage. And I think our guys have a genuine enthusiasm for playing in front of the fans. We were without that for most of last year. We’ve had some electric environments in that building, particularly in these fourth quarters of close games. Our guys thrive on that.”

