Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Ruled Out For Game 6

Backup Gabe Vincent is expected to make his sixth start of the postseason

The Miami Heat will once again play without their starting point guard. 

On Wednesday, the team announced Lowry will miss his second straight game because of hamstring issues. 

The Heat have prepared for playing without him throughout the playoffs. 

“I feel like we’ve been practicing that all year long with guys in and out of the lineup," Heat guard Jimmy Butler said. "It’s always that ‘next man up’ mentality. I think Gabe did a great job of that. More than anything, we made shots. You call it what it is. When you make shots, we tend to get stops. You don’t have to worry about getting back in transition as much. That was the game.” 

Backup Gabe Vincent will start for the sixth time in the postseason. The Heat are 5-0 with him as the starter and Lowry's absence will also mean for playing time for Victor Oladipo. 

“It just shows the kind of depth and the kind of human beings we have on this ball club," Oladipo said. "We just are going out there every night, just trying to be a star in our role. We try to say that all the time. Spo says that all the time. Be a star in your role. I understand what my role is on this team and every now and then, I try to be a star along with everyone else. We just gotta keep getting better. We understand it’s a tough one coming up. We understand that it’s not going to be easy and we’re going to be ready for it.”

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gabe Vincent once again fills in nicely for Kyle Lowry. CLICK HERE

Three takeaways from the Heat's Game 5 victory. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo impacting the game in more ways than one. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18241293_168389536_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers Turning Their Attention Toward Jimmy Butler For Game 6

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_18241179_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Max Strus Realizes He Needs To Be More Aggressive

By Jayden Armant2 hours ago
USATSI_18241740_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent Proving That He Belongs in the Lineup

By Jayden Armant3 hours ago
jimmy after game 5
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Reaching New Heights In The Playoffs

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
Bam after game 2
News

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Making His Impact Known Beyond the Stat Sheet

By Jayden Armant5 hours ago
USATSI_18148948_168389536_lowres
News

DJ Khaled's Moment With Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Highlights Game 5 Victory

By Shandel Richardson5 hours ago
USATSI_18241692_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Game 5 Victory Against the Sixers

By Cory Nelson6 hours ago
USATSI_18241239_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Regain Control Of Series With Dominant Victory Against the Sixers

By Shandel Richardson16 hours ago