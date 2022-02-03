Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kyle Lowry
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial

Lowry is featured in an ad for BitBuy, a Canadian cryptocurrency

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will appear in Super Bowl commercial for next week's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. 

The ad is for BitBuy, a Canadian cryptocurrency. Lowry spent the bulk of his career playing for the Toronto Raptors, helping them to an NBA title in 2019. Lowry is often considered the most beloved player in Raptors history, topping Kawhi Leonard, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter and Chris Bosh. 

The Heat acquired Lowry in a trade last offseason. In the ad, Lowry is introduced as the new Brand Ambassador for Bitbuy, Canada's first regulated crypto marketplace. 

The ad pokes fun at Lowry by centering on his shortcomings as a basketball player. The promotion starts by introducing Lowry and then a voice says, "Kyle Lowry has missed over 6,000 shots in his career. Don't be like Kyle and miss your opportunity  again. And again, And again. And again ..." 

A confused Lowry interrupts by saying, "Seriously!!!!"

Lowry has missed nine straight games because of personal issue that involves family. He recently rejoined the team in San Antonio and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs. 

