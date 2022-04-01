Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Gets Emotional As His Return To Toronto Nears

Lowry details his thoughts in an essay in The Players' Tribune

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will make his return to Toronto Sunday.

Beforehand, Lowry decided to let the fans know how much he enjoyed his there in an emotional essay in The Players' Tribune.

It’s like on one level, I know I’m gone," Lowry wrote. "And with Sunday being my first game back, I want to show my love, and show my thanks to y’all. But then on this other level, it’s like: I hope everyone in Toronto is reading this, and almost reacting how Masai did to that phone call. Like on some level, I hope y’all are thinking “this article is bullsh*t.” Not because there’s any hate, but because that’s how much LOVE there is. Because that’s how much it goes without saying, what the last nine years meant. And what I feel about everything that we accomplished together."

Lowry is considered one of greatest Raptors in franchise history. He helped lead them to an NBA title in 2019.

"I’m excited as hell to play in Scotiabank Arena again, and to hear Raptors fans do their thing again," Lowry wrote. "I’m excited to be on a court with Freddy and Pascal and O.G. again — if Masai is big bro, then those are my little bros, and they’re the guys now, they’re taking over. And I’m excited to experience that energy of Toronto basketball again."

The full article can be read here.

