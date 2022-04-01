Former Miami Heat Player Tim Hardaway Elected To Hall Of Fame

After years of waiting, Hardaway finally gets the call to the Hall of Fame

Former Miami Heat player Tim Hardaway will finally reach the highest honor of his career.

Hardaway is expected to be named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this summer. He is one of the top players Heat history. He is one of five retired jerseys in franchise history, joining Alonzo Mourning, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.

This will mark the second straight year a former Heat player has been enshrined. Last year Bosh was inducted.

MOVES FOR STRUS

Heat guard Max Strus, who has started the past two games in place of Duncan Robinson, said he is ready to help in any way possible.

“I want to make the game easier on everyone else with spacing and when I’m open I'm going to shoot and knock down shots and just be there for the guys,” Strus said.

THE LOWRY IMPACT

Heat guard Kyle Lowry's play of late has helped the team move past their recent four-game losing streak. They have since won two straight and regained their spot atop the Eastern Conference standings.

“Kyle, that’s just a great luxury to have, a Hall of Fame point guard who can choreograph your offense," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. He just has a great mind for competition and for how to impact winning.”

The Heat have two days off before returning to action at the Chicago Bulls Saturday.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat make late-season roster moves. CLICK HERE

Heat looking to move past sideline incident. CLICK HERE

Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo is dominant on defense. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com