Miami Heat's Max Strus Flourishing In New Role

Strus has made an impact in his past two starts

 After a recent four-game losing skid, the Miami Heat have bounced back with two straight victories. 

Getting back on track called for a slight adjustment in their starting lineup, replacing Duncan Robinson with Max Strus. The Heat are 10-2 with Strus as a starter and 6-1 when Robinson comes off the bench. 

Coaches and players alike feel that this change adds a dynamic to the rotation that will be necessary heading into the playoffs. Strus had 14 points and seven rebounds against the Boston Celtics Wednesday. 

"We made a few tweaks and got back to being who we are,” forward Jimmy Butler said. “Guarding somebody, playing on the open floor, making shots, and sharing the ball with one another. That’s the way we want to look and the way we want to play.” 

Coach Erik Spoelstra chimed in on the change.

“We felt that this time, to maximize the strengths of our most skilled and most talented players, we feel these moves made sense," Spoelstra said.

Strus said he is ready to help in any way possible. 

 “I want to make the game easier on everyone else with spacing and when I’m open I'm going to shoot and knock down shots and just be there for the guys,” Strus said.  

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

