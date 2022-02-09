Skip to main content
Player(s)
KZ Okpala
Team(s)
Miami Heat

Miami Heat Move KZ Okpala In Exchange For 2026 Second-Round Pick

Miami Heat make early move before trade deadline

The Miami Heat made their first move near the trading deadline by sending forward KZ Okapala to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. 

In exchange, the Heat will receive a 2026 second-round draft pick. Okpala, who the Heat drafted in the second round in 2019, was in his third season. He spent most of the past two months on the injured list. 

Okpala, who played at Stanford, has appeared in 63 career NBA games (nine starts), all with the Heat, and averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes while shooting 40.6 percent from the field. He has also appeared in 20 G League games (all starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and averaged 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.40 steals, 1.05 blocks and 28.6 minutes.

The Heat return to action Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Heat are on a three-game winning streak after Monday's victory against the Washington Wizards. They hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. 

The NBA trading deadline is Thursday. The Heat have been rumored to be in trade talks with center Omer Yurtseven and possibly Duncan Robinson. 

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Read More

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_17364489_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Move KZ Okpala In Exchange For 2026 Second-Round Pick

35 seconds ago
USATSI_14377579_168389536_lowres
News

DJ Khaled Tabs Jimmy Butler As His MVP Favorite

7 hours ago
Spo after Wizards
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Named One Of The Top 15 Coaches In League History

8 hours ago
USATSI_17637139_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Getting Hot At The Right Time

Feb 8, 2022
USATSI_17613701_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Reflects on All-Star Appearance

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_17602143_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat At Washington Wizards Preview

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_17625320_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Named NBA All-Star Game Coach

Feb 6, 2022
USATSI_17625319_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Becoming A More Mature Player

Feb 6, 2022