Cowlin Cowherd Suggests Miami Heat As Best Landing Spot For LeBron James

LeBron to Miami remains a popular speculation topic

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd thinks LeBron James will leave the Los Angeles Lakers before his career ends. 

And he considers the Miami Heat the best fit for James. 

Speaking on his show The Herd, Cowherd said the Heat will need help this season if they are going to win a championship. And who better to do it than James?  

He would serve as the perfect complement to Heat center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler. 

“I don’t think Miami is dynamic enough at point guard," Cowherd said. "If you put LeBron in Miami with Bam and Butler, I think they win the title”. 

Cowherd suggested a potential trade of Heat players Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and three first round picks for James, who led the Heat to four NBA Finals appearances from 2010-2014, winning consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013. He has since won two more championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Lakers in 2020. 

The Lakers (27-33) came into this season with championship aspirations. A lot has changed since, as they sit at No. 9 in the Western Conference standings.  James has been his normal self, averaging 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his 19th season. 

With Anthony Davis battling injuries and Russell Westbrook struggling, much of the load has been placed on James. 

“The Lakers don’t work because Westbrook and LeBron both need the ball, and LeBron is much better with it," Cowherd said. 

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1

News

