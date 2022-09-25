Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Speaks On Anthony Edwards' Anti-Gay Comments

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade recently spoke on the anti-gay comments made by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

While speaking to The Wrap, Wade said having a transgender child has helped him better understand the gay community.

“We all have to be able to be … I don’t know, exposed and we all have to have more experiences in life," Wade said. "There’s a lot of things I said I wouldn’t do, a lot of things I didn’t understand until I got an opportunity to be exposed to it. Then I got a chance to really see what it is and not just take what was told to me while I was growing up.”

Edwards has since apologized for the comments he made earlier this month on social media. The league fined him $40,000.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted last week. “There’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.