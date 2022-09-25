Skip to main content

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Speaks On Anthony Edwards' Anti-Gay Comments

Wade says having a transgender child has helped him better understand gay community

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade recently spoke on the anti-gay comments made by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. 

While speaking to The Wrap, Wade said having a transgender child has helped him better understand the gay community. 

“We all have to be able to be … I don’t know, exposed and we all have to have more experiences in life," Wade said. "There’s a lot of things I said I wouldn’t do, a lot of things I didn’t understand until I got an opportunity to be exposed to it. Then I got a chance to really see what it is and not just take what was told to me while I was growing up.”

Edwards has since apologized for the comments he made earlier this month on social media. The league fined him $40,000.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted last week. “There’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

USATSI_7950186_168389536_lowres
News

How Shaquille O'Neal Once Paid For 15 Friends To Get Their Master's Degree

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_7888974_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_17925854_168389536_lowres
News

A Look At Tyler Herro's Top Five Games On Two-Year Anniversary Of His Best Performance

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18149911_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Former Miami Heat Player Ray Allen Shut Down Prankster

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18372285_168389536_lowres
News

A Redemption Year Is A Must For Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18042519_168389536_lowres
News

Oddsmakers Say Carmelo Anthony A Good Bet To Land With Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_2122889_168389536_lowres
News

Opinion: Rony Seikaly Is The Most Overlooked Player In Miami Heat History

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18532809_168389536_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Coaching Situation With Ime Udoka Could Impact The Miami Heat, Rest Of Eastern Conference

By Shandel Richardson