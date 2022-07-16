Miami Heat Make Roster Moves On Final Day Of Summer League

The Miami Heat signed forward Darius Days and guard Marcus Garrett to two-way contracts on Saturday while waiving Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder.

The moves came on the Heat's last day at the NBA summer league in Las Vegas.

Here's the official release from the Heat:

"Days, who played all four collegiate seasons at LSU from 2018-22, recently appeared in three summer league games with the San Antonio Spurs averaging 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in 21.8 minutes of action while shooting 55.6 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line. He led the team in rebounds and scored in double-figures in each of the three games. Days finished his LSU career as just one of 10 players in school history to record at least 1,300 points and 800 rebounds and became just the third LSU player since 1978 to have at least 1,300 points, 800 rebounds and 125 steals. He recorded 85 career wins, the most in school history over the last 25 years. Among the all-time school leaders, Days finished 10th in rebounds (830), 20th in steals (125) and 28th in points (1,305).

Garrett, who originally signed a two-way contract with the Heat on Sept. 2, 2021 before being waived on January 16, appeared in 12 games with the Heat last season before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. He recently appeared in three Summer League games (two starts) with the Heat and averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.00 steals. Garrett was a three-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection at Kansas, finishing with 181 career steals, tying the 10th-most in school history."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Heat reportedly have interest in Cam Reddish. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro wants to be a starter but willing to be patient. CLICK HERE

Markieff Morris fielding offers from title contenders. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com