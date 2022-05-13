Max Strus Enjoying The Best Moment In His Life

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is just enjoying the moment.

Strus played a pivotal role in Thursday's Game 6 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds.

After going undrafted and playing in the G League, Strus called advancing to the conference finals.

"It's one of the biggest moments, not only in my career but in my life," Strus said. "This is the moment you want to be in, being a basketball player and doing what we do for a living. I'm super excited and want to start tomorrow."

Strus averaged 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists but made an impact the past two games when the Heat needed it most. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the pivotal Game 5 victory.

"He had another great game," said forward Jimmy Butler while looking at the stat sheet. "That boy had back-to-back double-doubles. I'll be damned. Maybe (he) should've got the max contract."

Behind Strus, the Heat will now have a few days to rest before the conference finals. They will play host to the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics in Game 1 Tuesday at FTX Arena.

"I think we all could use a couple days just to get away from it," Strus said. "We need to reset our minds, reset our bodies and just get ready for the next one."

