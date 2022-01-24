Former Heat First-Rounder Michael Beasley Working Out in Miami Awaiting Another NBA Chance

Michael Beasley still thinks he can play in the league

Michael Beasley had three stints with the Miami Heat to prove he was capable of being a daily contributor in the NBA.

It failed to work each time.

Now 33, Beasley still feels he can help a team in the league. A former No. 2 pick of the Heat in 2008, he has been working out in Miami with hopes of getting another shot.

He recently gave a wide-ranging interview to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

I’m better than I’ve ever been," Beasley said. "The last three years, 100 percent, I wish I could’ve been playing basketball at some level. One thing that it’s done for me is it’s given me a chance to remember who I am, fall in love with that person again, and teach him how to play basketball and learn from what he’s learned over the years. These last three years, I’ve just been perfecting my craft on every level on both sides of the ball."

Beasley was considered the silver medal in the 2008 draft behind Derrick Rose, but the Heat felt they had an All-Star. He averaged 13.8 and 14.9 points in his first two seasons before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. From there, he bounced around the league, including two stops in Miami. He last played for an NBA team in 2019 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"If you look at my per 36 numbers for every team, they’re All-Star caliber numbers (19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists). My argument for my career is I’ve never been given a chance to play extra minutes."

The rest of the lengthy interview can be READ HERE.

