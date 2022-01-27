Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Continues Hot Shooting In Wednesday's Victory Against the Knicks

So much Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson being in a slump.

Robinson scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Heat to a 110-96 victory Wednesday against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena. It was the Heat's eighth win in 10 games.

“Whether things are going well, things are going poorly, just maintain the same level of consistency," Robinson said. "Continue to show up. Things are never as good as they seem. Things are not as bad as they seem. So just try to keep it even keel.”

Earlier this season, Robinson drew criticism because he was struggling from the field. Many questioned why the Heat rewarded him with a $90-million contract.

After a four-game stretch of scoring in single digits, Robinson has averaged 23 points in the last three games.

“Obviously, that’s the just nature of shooting," Robinson said. "The looks change because the basket looks a little bit wider and the ball starts to go in. I feel like I’ve gotten good looks all year. Guys are super unselfish. Everyone is just super unselfish in trying to get me looks. So for me, I just try to do my job and just let it fly.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com