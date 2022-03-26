Miami Heat Endure Their Third Straight Bad Loss

At one point, the Miami Heat were considered a lock for the top seed in the Eastern Conference once the playoffs started.

Now, it doesn't seem like a given.

The Heat lost their third straight, this time falling to the New York Knicks Friday at FTX Arena. They blew a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead before losing 111-103.

The Heat are now just a half game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and one game above the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

The Heat (47-27) have just eight games remaining in the regular season. It was the third consecutive disappointing loss for Miami. Last week they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors.

All teams were playing without their All-Stars, with the Sixers being without Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Warriors were dealing with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond all sidelined.

The Heat fell to the Knicks despite them playing without their best player, Julius Randle. It marked the end of a tough week for the Heat. The loss against the Warriors was marred by an argument between coach Erik Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler on the bench during a timeout.

