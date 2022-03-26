Skip to main content
Miami Heat Endure Their Third Straight Bad Loss

Miami Heat Endure Their Third Straight Bad Loss

Heat fall to the Knicks, who were playing without Julius Randle

Heat fall to the Knicks, who were playing without Julius Randle

At one point, the Miami Heat were considered a lock for the top seed in the Eastern Conference once the playoffs started. 

Now, it doesn't seem like a given. 

The Heat lost their third straight, this time falling to the New York Knicks Friday at FTX Arena. They blew a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead before losing 111-103. 

The Heat are now just a half game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and one game above the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. 

The Heat (47-27) have just eight games remaining in the regular season. It was the third consecutive disappointing loss for Miami. Last week they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors. 

All teams were playing without their All-Stars, with the Sixers being without Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Warriors were dealing with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond all sidelined. 

The Heat fell to the Knicks despite them playing without their best player, Julius Randle. It marked the end of a tough week for the Heat. The loss against the Warriors was marred by an argument between coach Erik Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler on the bench during a timeout. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat make late-season roster moves. CLICK HERE

Heat looking to move past sideline incident. CLICK HERE

Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo is dominant on defense. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

spo on moulder
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Mychal Mulder's Opportunity

By Shandel Richardson3 hours ago
USATSI_17944644_168389536_lowres
News

Goran Dragic Wasn't Surprised By Miami Heat's Sideline Dust-Up Wednesday

By Shandel Richardson8 hours ago
USATSI_11643967_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Forward Shawn Marion Unleashes On Critics Of His Jumpshot

By Jayden Armant8 hours ago
USATSI_17955983_168389536_lowres
News

Rotations For The Miami Heat Are `Still Kind of Funky'

By Shandel Richardson12 hours ago
USATSI_17955312_168389536_lowres
News

New York Knicks At Miami Heat Preview

By Shandel Richardson14 hours ago
USATSI_17374820_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Make Late-Season Roster Moves

By Shandel Richardson15 hours ago
USATSI_17955443_168389536_lowres
News

Should We Be Worried About The Miami Heat After Altercation Last Night? History Says No

By Corey HolmesMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17955552_168389536_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Explains What Makes Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Unique Defensively

By Shandel RichardsonMar 24, 2022